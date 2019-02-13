Cohn Elementary hosted a Father-Daughter Dance on Friday, February 8, 2019 with nearly 100 participants.
The girls were very excited to be escorted by the special men in their lives, Cohn Elementary Reading teacher Dereka Duncan said.
Students and their guests enjoyed a festive night filled with food, music, and fun.
Community sponsors for the event included Ms. Pamela Collins, Hubben's Supermarket, Cou-yons, Subway of Port Allen, Bergeron's Boudin & Cajun Meats, Port Allen Bakery, and Wal-Mart of Port Allen.
