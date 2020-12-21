Local graduates from LSU in December commencement ceremony
College of Agriculture
Caitlin Miller Doughty, Port Allen
J. Ourso College of Business
Brittany Renee Antie,
Port Allen
Logan Michael Caillouet, Addis
Kelsie Grace Courville, Cum Laude,
Brusly
Anne Marie Herring,
Port Allen
Jacob Clement Kershaw, Summa Cum Laude,
Brusly
Lawson J. Sarradet,
Brusly
College of Engineering
Jacqueline Victoria Begue, Brusly
Zachary Neal Bellelo,
Port Allen
Ryan Douglas Supple, Port Allen
College of Human Sciences & Education
Lynn Theresa Brown, Erwinville
Abigail Brooke Eilers,
Port Allen
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Carley Ann Regira,
Brusly
College of Science
Megan Navarro,
Brusly
Locals attending LSU named to President’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.
Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
President’s Honor Roll
College of Agriculture
Baylee Weems,
Addis
College of Art
& Design
Elaine Holland Garner, Port Allen
College of Engineering
Anna Katherine Parker, Brusly
College of Human
Sciences & Education
Malina Yvette Hollier,
Port Allen
Catherine Elise King,
Port Allen
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Connor Achee,
Brusly
Emma Louise Bates,
Port Allen
Logan Patrick Berthelot, Port Allen
Shelby A Maranto,
Port Allen
Madeleine Marie Simpson, Port Allen
College of Science
Lacey Budd,
Brusly
J. Ourso College
of Business
Jacob Clement Kershaw, Port Allen
Manship School of Mass Communication
Ana Claire Block, Port Allen
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Malorey uzee,
Port Allen
Clay Thomas Gauthreaux, Port Allen
University College Center for
Freshman Year
Anne Marie Dizor,
Port Allen
Isabelle Amelie English, Port Allen
Daija M Grimes,
Port Allen
Mary Claire Saia,
Port Allen
Brooke Nicole Stein,
Port Allen
Dean’s List
College of Agriculture
Anna Bordelon,
Port Allen
Leila T Purnell,
Port Allen
College of Engineering
Sydney Clebert, Port Allen
College of Human Sciences & Education
Lynn Theresa Brown, Erwinville
Hieu Manh Nguyen,
Addis
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Brandon G Bertrand,
Port Allen
Ethan Matthew Bourque, Port Allen
Katherine Elizabeth Frens, Port Allen
Sean Joseph McDaniel,
Port Allen
Carley Ann Regira,
Port Allen
Abigail R Trepovicht,
Port Allen
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Jordanne Ashley Davis, Addis
J. Ourso College of Business
Rachel Lessard, Port Allen
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Clarissa M Dumas,
Addis
Aysia Phillips,
Port Allen
University College Center for
Freshman Year
Logan Keith Brown,
Erwinville
Keturah J Johnson,
Brusly
Karlee Katherine Patrick, Port Allen
Joshua Forrest Villere, Erwinville
West Kentucky Community and Technical College holds commencement
Hannah Elizabeth Keowen of Port Allen, LA was one of more than 800 candidates for graduation featured during a vitual recognition featured by West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) online Thursday, December 18. She earned a diploma in the Computer Aided Drafting & Design Program with high distinctio
Northwestern State University announces fall graduates
Graduates included
Jzsamanek Harold of Addis who earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Because of COVID-19, Spring graduates were recognized with a virtual commencement ceremony in May and given the option, along with Summer graduates, to participate in Fall 2020 Commencement.
