Local graduates from LSU in December commencement ceremony

College of Agriculture

Caitlin Miller Doughty, Port Allen

J. Ourso College of Business

Brittany Renee Antie

 Port Allen

Logan Michael Caillouet, Addis

Kelsie Grace Courville, Cum Laude, 

Brusly

Anne Marie Herring

Port Allen

Jacob Clement Kershaw, Summa Cum Laude, 

Brusly

Lawson J. Sarradet

Brusly

College of Engineering

Jacqueline Victoria Begue, Brusly

Zachary Neal Bellelo

Port Allen

Ryan Douglas Supple, Port Allen

College of Human Sciences & Education

Lynn Theresa Brown, Erwinville

Abigail Brooke Eilers

Port Allen

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Carley Ann Regira

Brusly

College of Science

Megan Navarro

Brusly

Locals attending LSU named to President’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.

Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

President’s Honor Roll 

College of Agriculture

Baylee Weems

Addis

College of Art

 & Design

Elaine Holland Garner, Port Allen

College of Engineering

Anna Katherine Parker, Brusly

College of Human

Sciences & Education

Malina Yvette Hollier,

Port Allen

Catherine Elise King

Port Allen

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Connor Achee

Brusly

Emma Louise Bates

Port Allen

Logan Patrick Berthelot, Port Allen

Shelby A Maranto

Port Allen

Madeleine Marie Simpson, Port Allen

College of Science

Lacey Budd

Brusly

J. Ourso College

of Business

Jacob Clement Kershaw, Port Allen

Manship School of Mass Communication

Ana Claire Block, Port Allen

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Malorey uzee,  

Port Allen

Clay Thomas Gauthreaux, Port Allen

University College Center for

Freshman Year

Anne Marie Dizor

Port Allen

Isabelle Amelie English, Port Allen

Daija M Grimes,  

Port Allen

Mary Claire Saia

Port Allen

Brooke Nicole Stein

Port Allen

Dean’s List

College of Agriculture

Anna Bordelon

Port Allen

Leila T Purnell,

Port Allen

College of Engineering

Sydney Clebert, Port Allen

College of Human Sciences & Education

Lynn Theresa Brown, Erwinville

Hieu Manh Nguyen

Addis

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Brandon G Bertrand

Port Allen

Ethan Matthew Bourque, Port Allen

Katherine Elizabeth Frens, Port Allen

Sean Joseph McDaniel, 

Port Allen

Carley Ann Regira

Port Allen

Abigail R Trepovicht

Port Allen

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Jordanne Ashley Davis, Addis

J. Ourso College of Business

Rachel Lessard, Port Allen

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Clarissa M Dumas,

Addis

Aysia Phillips,

Port Allen

University College Center for

Freshman Year

Logan Keith Brown

Erwinville

Keturah J Johnson

Brusly

Karlee Katherine Patrick, Port Allen

Joshua Forrest Villere, Erwinville

West Kentucky Community and Technical College holds commencement

Hannah Elizabeth Keowen of Port Allen, LA was one of more than 800 candidates for graduation featured during a vitual recognition featured by West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) online Thursday, December 18. She earned a diploma in the Computer Aided Drafting & Design Program with high distinctio

Northwestern State University announces fall graduates

 

Graduates included 

 Jzsamanek Harold of Addis who earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

Because of COVID-19, Spring graduates were recognized with a virtual commencement ceremony in May and given the option, along with Summer graduates, to participate in Fall 2020 Commencement.

 

