Collins

Brianna (Bree) Collins is a resident of WBR and a recent graduate of the LSU FETA class 180.  Bree excelled in the class and received the Leadership award for displaying outstanding leadership throughout the academy.  Bree is the first  recipient of the Leadership award.  She will be starting on her EMT certification (Emergency Medical Technician) in the very near future.  Bree is already serving the district well.  We are very proud of her and her accomplishments. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.