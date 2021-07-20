The annual Civil War Battle of Baton Rouge Commemorative Ceremony, a free family oriented event, will be held in the Historic Magnolia Cemetery, Florida Boulevard and 19th Street, on Saturday, August 7, honoring the August 5, 1862 Battle of Baton Rouge. The 9 a.m. displays will include funeral memorabilia, Civil War artifacts, model ships, period maps and photographs. At 10 a.m. the guest speaker will be Richard Holloway with the Office of State Parks who will talk about civilian life in Baton Rouge during the War with information from letters from that period which are in his possession. Tents, chairs and water will be placed under the oak trees of the historic cemetery.
The Magnolia Cemetery, which was established in 1852, fell into disrepair following the war due to a poor economy but since being restored, it is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Civil War Discovery Trail. Sponsors for the event are the Magnolia Cemetery trustees, Preserve Louisiana, Rabenhorst Funeral Homes and BREC. For further information contact Chip Landry, 225-405-7607.
