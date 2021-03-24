The River Region Art Association welcomes all regional and beyond artists to enter our annual Community Art Exhibit. The show will be held at the main Ascension Parish Library at 120 S. Irma Boulevard, Gonzales LA 70737. Categories include Painting, Drawing, Mixed Media and Digital but are not limited to these. Age groups are 6-11, 12-17 and 18 and up. No art larger than 36”x 42”.
Art will be taken in on April 9th from 12 am to 4 pm, and April 10 from 10 am to 12. The show is available for viewing April 21 to April 24, at that time all art should be picked up. This event is open to all interested artists in the state. Visit www.riverregionartassociation.org or rraa@riverregionartassociation.org for more information.
