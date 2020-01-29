The Louisiana Legends Awards Gala and Auction is a very special annual event hosted by Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting and by Governor and First Lady Edwards, serving as honorary co-chairs.
The event honors the best and brightest of Louisiana’s sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in a variety of disciplines and have brought honor to the state.
Friends of LPB is proud to announce that the 2020 Louisiana Legends are: Dr. Carolyn Leach Huntoon, scientist and the first woman to serve as Director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center; Dr. Terry King, world-renowned Pediatric Cardiologist, co-inventor of the “cardiac umbrella” surgery; Terry Landry, the first African American Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police; Johnny Robinson, LSU great and 2019 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee; and Donna Saurage, philanthropist and Manager of CCC Holding L.L.C., the parent company of Community Coffee Company.
They join a prestigious list of 144 past Louisiana Legends that includes Academy and Grammy Award winners, star athletes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Pulitzer Prize winners, and esteemed dignitaries including state governors and a former U.N. Ambassador.
This year’s gala and auction will be held Thursday, March 26 at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Legends Gala will feature a champagne reception and buffet, a silent auction featuring items donated by the honorees, music and an awards ceremony. Highlights from the event will be broadcast at a later date on LPB.
Begun in 1990 and now in its 30th year, the Louisiana Legends Gala is a fundraising and public awareness project that draws support and participation from Friends across the state who appreciate the many outstanding educational and cultural programs LPB provides.
Tickets to the Gala are $150 per person. For more information on the Gala, contact Terri A. Crockett at 800.272.8161 ext. 4464 or 225.767.4464 in the Baton Rouge area or send an e-mail to tcrockett@lpb.org or visit www.lpb.org/legends.
