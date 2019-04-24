Baton Rouge-based 10/31 Consortium is actively seeking to fill three open positions on its Board of Directors. The nonprofit, self-described as a Halloween version of Toys for Tots, strives to provide safe Trick or Treat experiences for all children in the Baton Rouge area.
“The 2019 Board President, Bambi Pizzolato, recently resigned her position due to medical reasons,” says board member, Chad Ross. “Remaining board members are committed to a smooth transition of new leadership and felt opening our Call for Board Members to the public would best support those efforts.”
Board member Roxanne Leachman enthusiastically encourages anyone interested to contact 10/31 Consortium. “This is such a diverse and creative group of people who really care about our community and we’re fulfilling a need that often goes overlooked,” she said.
10/31 Consortium provides free Halloween costumes to any child in need. “The average Halloween costume is now over $40. That’s an impossible expense for many families, especially those with multiple children,” says the Consortium’s founder, Kelley Stein. The nonprofit also works with neighborhood associations to ensure safe Trick or Treat experiences for their children. “Many children can’t Trick or Treat in their own neighborhood, whether that’s because of poor lighting, traffic calming issues or crime. We believe that neighborhood events like Trick or Treat help to strengthen communities which is why we do what we do,” Stein continued.
Additionally, 10/31 Consortium is the planning organization for the Fifolet Halloween Festival. The festival includes such events as the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, Ghostly Gala and Pumpkin Pi Race.
Requirements to serve on the Board of Directors include being a paying member of Friends of 10/31 Consortium at the Full Moon level. This membership level is $31 per year. Interested persons can join at 1031Consortium.com.
Board responsibilities include attending monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at varying locations in Baton Rouge. Further, board members are expected to recruit a committee and complete tasks between board meetings. This is a two-year commitment with terms ending on October 31, 2020.
Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Directors should email info@1031Consortium.com by May 15, 2019. The Board of Directors will then elect a new President and Vice President once these positions have been filled.
