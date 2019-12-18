It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes its Westside Christmas Fest makes its parish the most festive around this weekend.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and continuing until 10 p.m. both nights, the event will feature all things Christmas—from a visit from the jolly old elf himself, live music, food and beverage vendors and train rides through their elaborate lighting display.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has hosted Christmas events for years, but competition from other holiday events in the area have cut into attendance for the Port Allen event over the past couple of years, so organizers decided to spice this year’s up with live music from some of the area’s most popular bands.
Holiday music will kick off Friday evening at 6 p.m. with a rousing performance by the West Baton Rouge All Parish Children’s Choir, followed by one of south Louisiana’s most popular country groups, the Chase Tyler Band, which will perform from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Saturday night’s live music will feature two more outstanding bands, Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by 90 Degrees West. Both are well known and attract their expansive fan bases anywhere they play.
Christmas, though, is all about the children and the CVB has focused the activities at the event on entertaining them.
Train rides will give kids anxious for Christmas to arrive the chance to ride around the CVB grounds to view a spectacular lighting display and Santa Claus will be inside the center with a gift for each child.
There will also be face painting and balloon magic to entertain the children on hand, so parents should be able to count on their children getting home from the festival with sugar plum fairies dancing in their heads as they quickly fall asleep.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau has hosted a Christmas event of some sort for years, most recently Reflections of the Season, but Kathy Gautreau and Lois Webre hope the new format will be more fun and encourage more families to attend.
“Hopefully, the crowds will be good,” Gautreau said, even scheduled so close to Christmas. “Sometimes the closer we are to Christmas, the more parents are looking for things to do to keep the kids preoccupied and this coming weekend is also when most out-of-town visitors will arrive in Port Allen for the holiday.”
While the light show has been a drive-through experience in the past, this year’s visitors will be parking behind the center just off I-10 at the La. 415 exit, then riding the train for a more complete light show experience.
The change in the event will also free up the meeting rooms inside the center, a plus for the many companies that had in the past used them for their holiday parties.
For more information, call the Convention and Visitors Bureau at (800) 654-9701 or visit www.westbatonrouge.net.
