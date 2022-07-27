Beloved barbeque restaurant, Cou-Yon’s, is celebrating thirteen years of serving the city of Port Allen. Each day, customers are served hot and fresh meals without the hassle of barbequing for themselves. Cou-Yon’s serves something for everyone, from appetizers to meals for the whole family.
The community is to thank for playing a huge role in the success of Cou-Yon’s throughout the years by placing their faith in the owners and spreading the word about the business. The original founders of Cou-Yon’s have been very blessed to thrive in our local community, with support from locals and travelers.
Paul and Michael Mladenka founded Cou-Yon’s in 2009 despite many warnings that their blooming business wouldn’t survive in a place like Port Allen. Many people, including their leaders, said their location of choice was a terrible option and that their business was doomed the moment their doors opened to the public. Without the Mladenka brothers ignoring the worries and following through with their devices, Cou-Yon’s wouldn’t exist in our local community.
The Mladenka brothers aren’t done expanding Cou-Yon’s just yet. The newest addition to their business has been a Perkins & Acadian food truck, bringing some of their menu into Baton Rouge. Currently in talks is a seafood restaurant set to be named Corks, which will have a simple, specialized menu with fresh seafood daily. More information of this expansion is to come.
Cou-Yon’s Port Allen location is 470 N Alexander Ave., Port Allen, La. 70767. For more information, visit their website at https://www.couyons.com.
