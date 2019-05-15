Council on Aging.jpg

Pictured left to right Sim Marcelin, Francis Bynum, Board Members, Ms. Mary Bridgewater, Leroy Washington and Richard Savoy, and Mr. Tommie Gordon, Executive Director of the Council on Aging.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging honored its oldest attending participant, Ms. Mary Bridgewater.

COA new van.jpg

Seen admiring the new van are left to right, Linda Griffin, Sim Marcelin, Audrey Burkhardt, driver Margaret Batiste, Ryan Wellice, Lottie Lockett, Frances Bynum and Executive Director Tommie Gordon.

The West Baton Rouge Council on Aging received a new van in April. 

