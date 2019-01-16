The West Baton Rouge Council on Aging will be sponsoring an AARP driver safety course (50 years of age and older) on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
The lunch menu is smothered chicken w/pepper and onion gravy, candied sweet potatoes, green peas, garlic bread and peach cobbler. For those 60 and over we ask only for a donation. For those under 60 there is a guest fee of $3.80. Please let us know in advance if you will be eating so that we can order the lunches. Classes will be held at the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging building located at 2560 Court St., Port Allen, La. Please RSVP for the class and the lunch by calling (225)383-0638 prior to January 30 at 12 Noon.
Course fees are $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Upon completion, you may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount. Consult your agent for details.
