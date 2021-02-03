LOUISIANA – Cox employees will give more than $50,000 to schools in its Southeast service area through the Cox Charities Innovation in Education program. Pre-K-12 teachers are invited to apply for grants of up to $2,500 at www.CoxCharitiesSER.org now until February 28, 2021. Cox will notify recipients in May and announce the winning grant recipients this fall.
Innovation in Education grants support technology, programs and curriculum that promote students’ academic success and enhance the educational experience.
