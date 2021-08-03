LOUISIANA - #CreateLouisiana announced today the recipient of the 2021 French Culture Film Grant, the narrative short film, Film Quest. Now in its fifth year, the French Culture Film Grant is a unique opportunity for Louisiana filmmakers designed in partnership with lead sponsor TV5MONDE USA, America’s only 24/7 French language entertainment channel.
“The mission of #CreateLouisiana’s French Culture Film Grant is a perfect fit with the objectives of TV5MONDE to build awareness and interest in francophone culture,” noted Patrice Courtaban, Chief Operating Officer of TV5MONDE USA.
The grant is designed to support a thoughtful new film that showcases Francophone culture and talent. From three finalists, the French Culture Film Grant Committee selected a narrative short film that will be steeped in Louisiana culture and made entirely in French to receive the $25,000 grant. The film, Film Quest, tells the story of a superhero-obsessed son who tries to win a film festival, in a last ditch effort to save his dad from certain death. Film Quest is written and directed by Skyler Stroup and produced by Samuel Craft and Nous Foundation, Inc.
The film will premiere at the 2022 French Film Festival in partnership with the New Orleans Film Society (scheduled for February/March 2022) in New Orleans. Along with the $25,000 cash award, the winning project will be considered by TV5MONDE USA for a broadcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.