The Crew of Caneview is hosting the first annual Caneview K-8 silent auction now through Wednesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. All profits benefit students of Caneview K-8.
The event was originally slated as the largest fundraiser of the 2020-2021 school year with a fundraising goal of over $10,000. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the auction was reimagined in a virtual format.
The Crew of Caneview volunteers have moved all of the donated items to this online auction format, including several themed classroom items created by students.
To view and bid on the auction items, click here.
