Louisiana Public Broadcasting, in partnership with the Southern University Law Center, presents a virtual screening of three Independent Lens film shorts on Monday, June 28 from 6-7:15PM. The films explore criminal justice reform efforts in Tennessee, Texas, and Louisiana as part of LPB’s Stories for Justice.
Zoo Crew, from filmmaker Dilsey Davis, follows a program in Anderson County, Tennessee where inmates are rehabilitated through a work-release program at the local zoo; Constance, from filmmaker Sally O’Grady, explores alternative sentencing for nonviolent offenders implemented by the new D.A. in Victoria, Texas; and The Parish Prison, from filmmaker Joanne Elgart Jennings, examines the bi-partisan reform efforts in Louisiana to offer training and opportunities to the incarcerated.
Viewers are invited to share their feedback through an interactive survey during the event and be entered to win an LPB Passport membership! (Passport is the popular PBS streaming service)
A panel discussion, hosted by Robyn Merrick, Vice President of External Affairs for the Southern University System, follows the screening. Panelists are Joanne Elgart Jennings, The Parish Prison filmmaker, Executive Producer of World Affairs and Special Correspondent for PBS NewsHour Weekend, Jamila Johnson, The Promise of Justice Initiative, Managing Attorney for the Jim Crow Juries Project; Bryn Stole, Reporter for The Parish Prison, The New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune, Reporter for The Baltimore Sun; and Captain Byron Williams, Jr., ED.S. Director, Southeastern Regional Reentry Program, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office. All panelists were involved in the making of the film, The Parish Prison, and will offer perspectives and insights about the three film shorts, especially as related to criminal justice reform in Louisiana. Panelist bios and more information at lpb.org/programs/justice. Register at lpb.org/justice.
About Independent Lens: About Louisiana Public Broadcasting: Since 1975, LPB has been the public television network for the state of Louisiana with stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. LPB is also affiliated with WLAE-TV in New Orleans.
