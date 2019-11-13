Hundreds lined Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen for the Veterans on Parade, an annual event now in its 15th year established to honor local veterans.
Sunday’s parade was unusual in that it memorialized a single veteran, Claude Crawford.
“This is the first time in 15 years we have named the parade in honor of a specific individual,” said parade organizer and City of Port Allen Councilman Garry Hubble.
“It has always been in honor of all our veterans but we had one who started with us and that person was Claude Crawford,” he said.
“Claude’s smile was as big as his heart and he became a true friend,” Hubble continued. “His involvement in the parade was for nothing but the veterans.”
“His dream was that it would get bigger each year,” he said, then addressed the spirit of Crawford. “Your cause endures and your dream lives on and we will never let it die.”
This year’s parade was dedicated to three veterans, or parade marshals—U.S. Army veteran Roosevelt B. Gipson Sr., U.S. Navy veteran Oliver A. “Skip” Holbert Jr., and Nolan J. “Country” Ruiz, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Gipson spent 20 years in the Army before his retirement as a first sergeant in three different airborne divisions.
He was in combat with each one, once in the Dominican Republic with the 82nd Division, three in Vietnam—two with the 173rd and a third with the 101st.
“It was a shock to me that I was chosen, however I’m grateful, and I thank you for the recognition and your support,” Gipson said Sunday.
Holbert said he realized while talking to the other parade marshals that they had gone through much more than he did, “So I’m honored to be up here with these other veterans and to be recognized by the City of Port Allen.”
Ruiz said he was honored and humbled to have been recognized by the city and pointed out how lucky Americans are.
“We’re the luckiest people in the world,” he said. “We’ve got everything here. I wish people would appreciate it more.”
Hubble acknowledged a number of people who had helped organize the parade, especially Kim Howell.
“This parade is the brainchild of this lady,” he said. “Kim has been the major force behind it…I want to thank her for all that she does.”
The bands from both of the parish’s high schools, Brusly and Port Allen, were there and performed not only in the parade but at the program at the museum. There was a scattering of other youth in the audience.
“The whole purpose of the parade was to teach patriotism to our youth and it’s an honor to have Brusly High School and Port Allen High School here,” Howell said.
Hubble gave the parade a rave review Monday.
“I think it went just like clockwork, it was perfect,” he said. “The weather was great and we had a good turnout and the veterans felt honored.”
“They were happy and that’s what the parade is all about,” Hubble said. “I feel very dedicated to giving back to them the best way we can and I think the parade does that well.”
