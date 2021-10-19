BATON ROUGE – Dawn Cantrell, a 35-year employee with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, has been promoted to senior vice president, Health Services Operations. This makes Cantrell the newest member of the insurer’s Senior Management Team.
In this role, Cantrell leads strategies toward market-leading, cost-effective health services operations. This includes overseeing provider-supporting programs in Blue Cross’ transition to greater value-based care and transformation activities to improve health service quality, efficiency and value. She reports to Dr. Stephanie Mills, executive vice president, Health Services and chief medical officer.
During her three decades with the insurer, Cantrell has worked on and led many provider-facing initiatives. Most recently, she served in an interim role as vice president, Network Operations. Prior to that, she led Blue Cross’ Care Management program, providing oversight and program development for all related operations. As vice president, Clinical Partnerships, Cantrell led the implementation team for the insurer’s first value-based care program, Quality Blue Primary Care, in 2013. Quality Blue has resulted in improved health outcomes and medical cost savings. Cantrell also was VP, Network Administration.
Cantrell earned her Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Southeastern Louisiana University. She serves on the board of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, an organization for which she is a long-time volunteer and has led pro-bono volunteer efforts through Blue Cross over the years, and is a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation’s Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.