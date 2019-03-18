Seventh graders at Devall Middle School joined the nationwide movement to bring coding skills across the country by participating in the Congressional App Challenge. Each earned certificates from Congressman Garret Graves, who signed his district up to participate.
Devall students competed against students from the 13 parishes represented by Congressman Graves.
The challenge called for students to code in any programming language including block coding. Students worked in groups and utilized the block coding website Scratch to program their apps. Once the coding was complete, students filmed an instructional video explaining their creative process and how the app works.
The Congressional App Challenge’s mission is to inspire, include, and innovate efforts around stem, coding, and computer science education. The challenge is unique in that it reaches a wide range of students across race, gender, ethnicity, and geography.
