The tech sector continues to experience record growth.
CyberstatesTM, a report compiled by CompTIA that analyzes data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI), Burning Glass Technologies, Hoovers, PwC/CBInsights, MoneyTree, and more, paints a promising picture for careers in technology.
According to the report, there were 3.7 million tech job postings in 2018. Popular jobs in the industry included IT services and custom software services, telecommunications and internet services and tech manufacturing.
The three states with the highest net percentage of tech jobs are California, Texas and New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.