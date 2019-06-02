Dine with your family at the Library. Ages 5 and up are invited to learn how to prepare simple, nutritious, inexpensive dinner snacks that are so good to eat.
Watch Nutrition Educator, Mary Jarreau and Youth Librarian, Judy Boyce, prepare a feast of snacks that you will get to eat.
The program will be held every Thursday for six weeks in the summer:
June 6 at 6:30 p.m.
June 13 at 11:15 a.m.
June 20 at 11:15 a.m.
June 27 at 11:15 a.m.
July 11 at 11:15 a.m.
July 18 at 11:15 a.m.
For our first class, we’ll make cucumber salad, turkey cranberry almond wraps, baked sweet potato chips, and frozen banana bites.
Registration is required. For more information, or to register, please call (225)342-7920, ext. 224.
