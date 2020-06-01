The Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program (CNP) is expanding its free breakfast and lunch curbside pickup service for all students in the Baton Rouge area beginning Monday, June 1, 2020.
This service is for all students 18 years of age and younger regardless of school enrollment.
The CNP is partnering with with City Group Hospitality to provide meals at five more schools in the Baton Rouge area. This is in addition to the Monday meal service that will continue at four other locations.
Packaged meals will be distributed at participating sites on a first-come/first-served basis.
Drive-thru meal service will be provided at all sites. However, walk-up service will also be available, but all should maintain proper social distancing.
At least one (1) child must be present in order to receive a meal package.
If additional meal packages are needed, the parent/guardian must print and complete the "Parent Pickup Form" and bring it to the meal distribution site. Forms will also be available at each site.
Current Site Services:
- Mondays ONLY
- 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Each student will receive a package containing 5 Breakfasts and 5 Lunches.
|Our Lady of Mercy
|400 Marquette Ave.
|Baton Rouge, LA 70806
|Redemptorist St. Gerard
|3655 St. Gerard Ave.
|Baton Rouge, LA 70805
|St. Francis Xavier
|1150 S. Twelfth St.
|Baton Rouge, LA 70802
|St. Jean Vianney
|16266 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd.
|Baton Rouge, LA 70816
ADDITIONAL MEAL SERVICE SITES
Meals will be distributed at the sties listed below from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm on the days and dates shown. Each student will receive a package containing 5 Breakfasts and 5 Lunches.
Site
Weekday
Dates
Most Blessed Sacrament
8033 Barringer Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Mondays
June 1, 8, 15, 22
St. Alphonsus
13940 Greenwell Springs Road
Greenwell Springs, LA
70739
Tuesdays
June 2, 9, 16, 23
St Jude
9150 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Wednesdays
June 3, 10, 17, 24
St George
7880 St. George Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Thursdays
June 4, 11, 18, 25
Sacred Heart
2251 Main Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Fridays
June 5,12,19,26
More information can be found below and on the CNP website at https://cnpbr.org/
