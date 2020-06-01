The Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program (CNP) is expanding its free breakfast and lunch curbside pickup service for all students in the Baton Rouge area beginning Monday, June 1, 2020.  

This service is for all students 18 years of age and younger regardless of school enrollment.  

The CNP is partnering with  with City Group Hospitality  to provide meals at five more schools in the Baton Rouge area.  This is in addition to the Monday meal service that will continue at four other locations.  

Packaged meals will be distributed at participating sites on a first-come/first-served basis. 

Drive-thru meal service will be provided at all sites.  However, walk-up service will also be available, but all should maintain proper social distancing.

At least one (1) child must be present in order to receive a meal package.  

If additional meal packages are needed, the parent/guardian must print and complete the "Parent Pickup Form" and bring it to the meal distribution site.  Forms will also be available at each site.  

Current Site Services:

  • Mondays ONLY 
  • 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Each student will receive a package containing 5 Breakfasts and 5 Lunches.

 

Our Lady of Mercy
400 Marquette Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA  70806
Redemptorist St. Gerard
3655 St. Gerard Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA  70805
St. Francis Xavier
1150 S. Twelfth St.
Baton Rouge, LA  70802
St. Jean Vianney
16266 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA  70816

 

 

 

 

ADDITIONAL MEAL SERVICE SITES

Meals will be distributed at the sties listed below  from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm  on the days and dates shown.  Each student will receive a package containing 5 Breakfasts and 5 Lunches.  

 

Site

Weekday

Dates

Most Blessed Sacrament

8033 Barringer Road

Baton Rouge, LA  70817

Mondays

June 1, 8, 15, 22

 

St. Alphonsus

13940 Greenwell Springs Road

Greenwell Springs, LA  

70739

Tuesdays

June 2, 9, 16, 23

 

St Jude

9150 Highland Road

Baton Rouge, LA  70810

Wednesdays

June 3, 10, 17, 24

 

St George

7880 St. George Drive

Baton Rouge, LA  70809

Thursdays

June 4, 11, 18, 25

 

Sacred Heart

2251 Main Street

Baton Rouge, LA  70802

Fridays

June 5,12,19,26

 

 

More information can be found below and on the CNP website at https://cnpbr.org/

