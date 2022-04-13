Every dog has its day. The West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation declares “Dog Day” to be Wednesday, April 20 and invites dogs and their families to a celebratory event at the West Baton Rouge Dog Park in Port Allen. The event schedule includes obedience, agility, and K9 demonstrations from 10 a.m. until Noon at the Park located at 610 Rosedale Road behind Port Allen Middle School.
Event participants include Lagniappe Giant Schnauzers Kennel, The Louisiana Capital City Obedience Club and Red Stick Agility, Rivertown Animal Hospital, Tiger HATS (Tiger Human Animal Therapy Service sponsored by LSU School of Veterinary Medicine), West Baton Rouge Animal Shelter, and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department, K-9 Unit. Rivertown Animal Hospital staff will provide tips for keeping dogs healthy, happy, and safe. Dogs and their families are invited to explore the new Dog Park facilities.
Dog visitors must be leashed, nonaggressive, and controlled by a human adult.
Call 225-336-0289 for information.
