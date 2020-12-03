City Council candidate Clerice Lacy is hosting the seventh annual donation drive to provide Christmas packages to inmates at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.
The project began in 2013 with the donation of 10 gift baskets and has since grown to more than 25 inmates receiving Christmas packages. This year, the West Baton Rouge Parish Library (830 N Alexander Ave.) has partnered with Lacy to provide a drop-off location for donations.
Lacy ensures items are equally distributed among the packages before donating them. The packages are distributed by Warden Rhonda Alleman and the Reentry Program Director LaMonica Butler with priority given to those inmates that are most in need.
"Our motivation is simply to be a blessing to a population of people that are overlooked or shunned upon because of being incarcerated," Lacy said. "Our prayers are that they understand the love of God as their savior and that others receive blessings for their donations."
