Beginning Monday, Dec. 2, to Thursday, Dec. 5, La. 76 will have a road closure to perform bridge repairs. The point of closure is one miles west of La. 1 in West Baton Rouge.
Detour Information
La. 76 (Eastbound, westbound) Drivers will detour via use of La. 986/La. 1. Signage will be posted along the detour route.
Safety Reminder
LA DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.
Additional Information
Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information.
Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter pages.
