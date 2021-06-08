Doug

Despite thunderstorms and tornado warnings an enthusiastic crowd showed up to listen to Gonzales artist Douglas Bourgeois speak and field questions at the exhibit of his work currently on display at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The subject matter of Bourgeois’ incredibly detalied oil paintings ranges from Religious iconography and popular culture personalities to Louisiana flora and fauna. For information about the exhibit call 225-336-2422 extension 200.

