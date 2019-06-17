Dow Chemical employees took to the streets to keep the community clean early Monday morning. Crews picked up approximately 400 pounds of trash on South river road near Beaulieu Lane.
Earlier this year, Dow employees spent a day cleaning local cemeteries. In March, crews cleared debris and mowed the grounds at the United Benevolent Cemetery on the corner of Eleanor and Louisiana and Lady of Knights on Soloman and Moody Streets.
