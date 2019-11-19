This past Saturday the Town of Brusly celebrated the kick-off of Bike Brusly, the town’s new bike share program, with a community celebration in partnership with Dow and The Safety Place. “Safety Saturday” took place at Alexander Park in Brusly where more than 100 community members took part in a celebratory “bike chain” breaking followed by a community bike ride through the local park and neighborhood.
Brusly Mayor, Scot Rhodes, kicked-off the event by renting a bike and officially ‘broke the chain’ to kick off the bike share program. He thanked Dow as well as all the vendors who were on hand, then he lead the community bike ride. “This is a great day for not only Brusly but our entire community. We are excited to see so much participation today and with the bike share program so far,” Rhodes said.
Community members in attendance enjoyed The Safety Place’s bike safety obstacle course, free bike helmets, and bike lights. Families were also able to visit with local non-profits and community organizations, experience Dow’s liquid nitrogen ice cream, and jambalaya. Two lucky winners went home with new bikes which were raffled by Dow.
“Safety of our employees and local community is Dow’s number one priority, so partnering with The Safety Place to support Safety Saturday’s in the local community was a perfect fit,” said Abby Barden, Dow Public Affairs. “As the sponsor of the Bike Brusly bike share program, we’re excited to partner with the Town of Brusly and The Safety Place to host a community event to kick-off the new Bike Brusly bike share.”
“The Safety Place’s Stroll into Safety Program educates children, caregivers and community members about the importance of pedestrian and bicyclist skills; the rules of the road; personal safety, improving health and environmental conditions. This program is also designed to bring attention to bike and pedestrian safety issues in the Greater Baton Rouge Area to create safer, and more bike/pedestrian friendly communities. Partnering with Bike Brusly and Dow to host a community bike ride was a perfect fit for our agency,” said Ashlyn Dyess, Community Outreach Coordinator.
“Unintentional injuries remain the leading cause of death for ages 1-44. The Safety Place is successfully serving the community and its mission of keeping youth safe because of these types of partnerships” Crystal Pichon, The Safety Place CEO.
The West Side can expect to see the next edition of Safety Saturday with Dow and The Safety Place in Spring 2020.
