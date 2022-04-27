The Dow Westside YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day® on April 30, 2022, encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success. Sponsored by Howard Johnson® by Wyndham, the event will feature activities such as a Kids Fit class, a swim lesson giveaway, safety around water land activities, and some local businesses to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.
“At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves,” said Kristen Hogan, Marketing Director, YMCA of the Capital Area. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer.”
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year. With all that’s going on in the world right now, Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that we can help ensure all children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time.
The Dow Westside YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis, LA 70710 from 9:00am until 12:00pm and features fun, active play and educational activities, such as face painting, a jump house and safety around water land activities.
For more information, contact Dow Westside YMCA at 225-687-1123 or visit ymcabr.org.
