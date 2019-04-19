On Saturday, April 27, the Dow Westside YMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and wellbeing for kids and families.
Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity to ignite children’s imaginations so that they can imagine what they’ll accomplish this summer. The event features activities such as games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, health information and community vendors to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.
Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,500 Ys across the country by over one million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on helping children imagine what they can accomplish over the summer.
“When a child is healthy, happy, and supported they can make great things happen,” says Kristen Hogan, Marketing Director, YMCA of the Capital Area. “We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer."
The Dow Westside YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway from 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. and features fun, active play and educational activities, Howard Johnson wants to ensure that kids have their best summer ever and is the proud national sponsor of Healthy Kids Day.
For more information, contact Kristen Hogan at 225-923-0653 or visit ymcabr.org.
