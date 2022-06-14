The Bone and Joint Clinic is excited to announce that Dr. Zachary Rohr has joined our team of orthopedic physicians. Dr. Rohr is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and board-qualified by the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He is a graduate of the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago. He completed podiatric surgery residencies at DeKalb Medical Center and Emory Decatur Hospital.
As a board-certified podiatric physician, Dr. Rohr diagnoses and treats all manner of conditions affecting the foot and ankle. He is a skilled surgeon who has been able to draw on his own athletic experiences and injuries to better understand and treat the conditions afflicting his patients.
Dr. Rohr is now accepting patients across multiple Bone and Joint Clinic locations, including Brusly, Livingston, and Prairieville. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Rohr, patients should visit the website at www.bjcbr.com or call (225) 766-0050.
