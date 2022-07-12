Wednesday, July 20, musician, Jerry Jenkins performs at 10 a.m. at the Port Allen Community Center and 1 p.m. at the Erwinville Recreation Center. His family concert of West African stories and music is sponsored by the West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation. The concert is open to the public. The Port Allen Community Center is located at 749 North Jefferson Avenue. The Erwinville Recreation Center is located at 5110 Rougon Road.
Jenkins is known for bringing his audiences together on stage to act as his story characters and to play traditional West African rhythms on the djembe drums. He is a performing and teaching artist with the Mississippi Arts Commission. There will be drums aplenty for the audience performance.
For more information call the West Baton Rouge Department of Parks & Recreation at (225) 931-8175
