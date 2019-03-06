The Lagniappe Dulcimer Fete will host the 2019 Fete Dulcimers on the Delta Thursday, March 7 through Sunday, March 10 at the West Baton Rouge Museum.
The 18th annual Dulcimer Fete schedule is full of workshops, jam sessions and concerts all featuring nationally-recognized musicians.
The mountain dulcimer is a fretted and 3-stringed instrument, held on one’s lap and strummed to play a song’s melody and harmonies. It is the only musical instrument truly originating in America. It has seen a revival in recent years due to the ease of learning to play it and the satisfaction of mastering the dulcimer.
The fun begins Thursday at noon and continues through Sunday evening. For more information about performers and a detailed schedule visit http://lagniappedulcimerbr.org/fete-2019.html.
