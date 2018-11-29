Catholic of Pointe Coupee Elementary will host an early childhood open house on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 5:30pm (304 Napoleon St., New Roads, LA 70760). CESPC’s early childhood department (pre-k 3-kindergarten) prides itself on a curriculum that instills the Gospel values of the Catholic faith while incorporating developmentally appropriate activities, as well as differentiated learning practices.
For your convenience, Catholic is offering two opportunities into a firsthand look at the early childhood department. If you are unable to attend the open house on Dec. 12, please contact the office (hcrochet@catholicpc.com) to arrange a private glimpse into CESPC anytime between 9:00am-12:00pm during the week of December 10-14.
Catholic of Pointe Coupee’s school wide open house will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Catholic serves students from pre-k 3 through 12th grade.
