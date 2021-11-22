Capital Area United Way is asking for your support during this region-wide Giving Day event, which takes place on Tuesday, November 30th, also known as Giving Tuesday. Donations to Capital Area United Way can be made at www.225gives.org/cauw.
The last two years have presented challenge after challenge for everyone in our Capital region, but no one has been affected more than the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families. ALICE families are employed, but they are that one emergency, whether it be a car breakdown or a medical issue, from falling directly in poverty. In our region, essentially half of all families are living as ALICE.
Our mission is to meet ALICE’s needs in real time. The dollars we raise during 225GIVES allow us to do yearly grant processes like the ALICE grants we issued in the spring. These grants were provided to organizations that provide direct financial assistance services to ALICE, specifically seniors, veterans, families with children aged 0-5 years old, and households who experienced unemployment during COVID-19.
If you have questions, please contact Diane Drake at dianed@cauw.org or Bryce Benzine at bryceb@cauw.org.
