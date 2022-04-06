The West Baton Rouge Museum and the West Baton Rouge Parish Library are partnering to host the annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2:00 PM-3:30 PM. This old-fashioned spring celebration will be held on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Museum and is FREE and open to the public.
The day will include crafts, games, and Easter egg hunts for all ages. Additionally, guests will be able to visit and play with all the animals at the Barnyard Belle’s & Beaux’s petting zoo! There might also even be a guest appearance and photo opportunity with our favorite friend… the Easter Bunny. Please come and join the West Baton Rouge Museum and the West Baton Rouge Parish Library for an egg-stravagant afternoon. Don’t forget to bring baskets for the hunt, and while the event is free, refreshments will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page, http://www.wbrpl.com/ or call at (225) 342-7920 x 227, 224, or 231 and visit the Museum’s page at www.facebook.com/TheWbrm or call (225) 336-2422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.