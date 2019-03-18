Gardening enthusiasts can choose from over 5,000 locally-grown plants – about 275 varieties – at the 22nd annual EBR Master Gardeners Association plant sale on Saturday, March 23. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter’s Burden Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, just south of I-10. The rain date is Sunday, March 24, 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Selections include 1,800 Louisiana Super Plants (carefully chosen by LSU AgCenter horticulture experts based on proven success in local growing conditions), succulents, flowers and hanging baskets, as well as nectar and host plants that are safe for pollinators, butterflies and hummingbirds. Local master gardeners will be on hand to offer advice on plant selection and care, a plant health clinic and a children’s table where each child can create a customized fairy or frog garden to take home.
Parking and admission is free. Pets are not allowed, but wagons and garden carts are welcome and waterproof footwear is recommended. Event details are online and a plant list will be posted the week of the sale here.
The sale funds a wide variety of education and outreach efforts provided by EBR Master Gardener volunteers – educational presentations at library branches, plant therapy visits to patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, guided tours of the Governor’s Mansion gardens for school groups, plant health clinics at local farmers’ markets and nurseries, the Children’s Garden Festival, the Junior Master Gardeners program, technical assistance for school gardens, docents for the Trees and Trails program at Burden and support for other activities there such as Arbor Day and the Corn Maze.
The LSU AgCenter’s Louisiana Master Gardener program provides research-based training for people interested in gardening who want to learn more and share their knowledge as community volunteers. More information about becoming a master gardener and upcoming training classes is available on the LSU AgCenter website.
