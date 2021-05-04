The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener (EBRMG) Association hosts its fifth 2021 Library Series gardening presentations with talks on Beyond Basil: Year-Round Culinary Herbs and Fruit Producing Favorites in Louisiana, Thursday, May 6 at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Rd. The talks are scheduled from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., are free, and open to the public. Registration is not required, however, we are limited to an audience of 25.
Louisiana Master Gardener (LMG) Nancy Jurasinski will begin the evening with “Beyond Basil: Year-Round Culinary Herbs.” Come learn which herbs grow best when planted in the fall and which thrive in the spring.
In the second presentation of the evening, LMG Leo Broders will explore “Fruit Producing Favorites in Louisiana.” Broders says, “In Baton Rouge we are extremely fortunate in being able to produce many types of fruits that provide good nutrition and the gardening enjoyment of an edible landscape.”
Next Up: Fairwood
Regional
Branch Library
The next Library Series program is scheduled May 20th at the Fairwood Regional Branch Library and features talks on the topics “The Amazing Hibiscus: Your Culinary and Apothecary Gem” and “Attracting Pollinators.” Programs later this spring and summer will focus on controlling bugs without pesticides, raised bed gardening, native flowering shrubs, and soil basics.
The Library Series is an avenue for LMGs to help extend the LSU AgCenter’s mission to share research-based educational information with the people of Louisiana and promote a love of gardening.
For additional information on the 2021 EBRMG Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit ebrmg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.