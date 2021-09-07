The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association (EBRMGA) will present talks on Underground Beauties and Trees for South Louisiana on Thursday, October 7th at the Jones Creek Branch Library (622 Jones Creek Road). The talks are scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., are free, and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Louisiana Master Gardener (LMG) Donna Montgomery will lead the evening with “Underground Beauties: Bulbs, Corms, Rhizomes and Tubers.” Montgomery addresses her broad knowledge on selection, care, planting, fertilization and best practices. Spring-flowering bulbs are those that generally bloom in our climate between February and April. They may be categorized as very early, early, midseason, late and very late. Choosing types that fall into different categories will help provide flowers over a longer season.
LMG Kathy Morris will next present “Trees for South Louisiana.” Allow Mrs Morris to motivate you to add more trees to your landscape! An overview of characteristics of the various species that grow best in our neck of the woods. The talk will include things to think about when selecting a tree, size, needs of trees, positioning a tree for creating shade and how to plant. Mrs. Morris will share photographs of many trees including different sizes to suit all sized yards.
The Jones Creek program is the eleventh of 12 in the EBRMGA’s annual Library Series of gardening presentations. The final event for 2021 will be held October 19th at the Main Branch Library and will offer presentations on “Planning and Building a Garden: For Beginning Gardeners” and “Successful Propagation for the Home Gardener.”
The Library Series is an avenue for LMGs to help extend the LSU AgCenter’s mission to share research-based educational information with the people of Louisiana and promote a love of gardening. The Education Presentations Committee coordinates both the Library Series and the Great Garden Speakers (GGS) program, which offers free garden talks to garden clubs and nonprofits throughout East Baton Rouge Parish on request.
The EBRMG association also sponsors plant health clinics at local garden centers and the Red Stick Market, works with school and community gardens throughout East Baton Rouge parish, and conducts plant sales at the LSU Agcenter Botanic Gardens at Burden. All EBRMGA activities generate volunteer hours that help the AgCenter draw down federal funds to support its research activities.
For additional information on the 2021 Library Series or the association’s other outreach activities, visit the EBRMGA website (ebrmg.com)
