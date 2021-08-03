Education Briefs (copy) Aug 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Port Allen graduate Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Shannon Blackburn-Hawkins of Port Allen, LA, graduated with a Associate of Arts degree in Psychology in March. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Education Briefs (copy) August 11 is Call Before You Dig Day Chauffe begins term as LMA president #CREATELOUISIANA announces recipient of 2021 French Culture Film Grant Fatima Shaik to receive 22nd Louisiana Writer Award Louisiana tourists among the most polite in America La. National Guard aviation unit receives combat award Joha's Table: Tequila lime chicken in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWBR Sheriff’s Dept. seizes 68.5 lbs of meth5 car accident on Southbound HWY 1Local could be finalist in Ms.Health & Fitness Magazine contestDecision to change PAMS colors bring some to question the processARREST REPORTARREST REPORTGov. Edwards recommends Louisianans wear masks indoors for the duration of the 4th COVID surgeCOVID vaccine rate under 40% in West Baton RougeOBITUARIESLetter from Bishop Duca regarding school re-opening – July 28, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedConaway back at Port Allen High to lead softball program (1) Follow us on Facebook LAwestsidejournal Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WestSideJournal Latest e-Edition The West Side Journal The West Side Journal Newspaper Ads Bids & Notices 2/22/2018 (Classifieds asset) Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
