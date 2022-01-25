Northwestern State University
Spring 2021 semester
Honor List: Kaleb Gauthier of Port Allen
Dean’s List: Chase Morain of Addis,
Tyrenisha James of Brusly, Orsciana Beard and Kylie Golden of Port Allen.
President’s List: Ava Claire Burks of Brusly.
