Meet Ellen Ogden, the face behind the D’Agostino Mural. The two-story building, located at 110 N. Jefferson Ave. has a facelift thanks to a grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
A native of Baton Rouge, and current resident of Port Allen, Ellen has been an artist all her life. With an Arts degree from LSU, she initially believed her profession would be as a Museum Curator but quickly realized she didn’t care to sit still. With a love for manual art productions of all kinds, Ellen continued with various and sundry art-related projects until the pandemic. Later, she began to solicit her artistic services to local Baton Rouge businesses with storefronts with hopes of illustrating or bringing positive messages to their windows for free or by donation. In Port Allen, SoSis Boutique took a chance on Ellen by allowing her to paint their storefront.
It was also in Port Allen where Ellen met Jeannie Luckett, Director of Programs and Partnerships of the West Baton Rouge Museum. Jeannie granted insight regarding the development of the Port Allen Cultural District, which was, at that time, in its most recent stage. With a research binder of work necessary to create a cultural district, Jeannie’s infectious passion quickly became Ellen’s inspiration to figure out a way to artistically assist her community.
After renting a studio on Court Street facing the D’Agostino building, Ellen continued to think about the blank canvas of large empty windows. She decided to focus on what she knew, which was painting. Creating an informative community mural on the front glass of the D’Agostino windows proved to be the best fit for a historic building and for Ellen, which led to the creative wheels being set into motion. With research, she applied for assistance through several grants. With cooperation from the owner of the D’Agostino building, Rawlston Phillips, aid of the WBR Museum, the WBR Historical Association, neighbors and residents of Port Allen, and the WBR Chamber, all assisted Ellen with resources to apply for and obtain the funding necessary to move forward. As a result, the building which had been vacant over twenty years, is now a gathering space for both local residents and visitors who pass by. In addition, the mural has become a visible and accessible work of art that promotes the local happenings of the downtown cultural district.
Currently, Ellen is continuing to create murals and window painting projects. She is still the artist behind the rotational windows at SoSis’s Boutique and has high hopes to continue to work in Port Allen. In addition, she’s busy helping to promote and grow a City of Port Allen Instagram page. “I encourage all to share the page and help this community grow. We have so many unique and amazing functions here, from the museum to Riverside Studio, the Run Club, Jacks Place, and more. There’s always something to do on the Westside.”
