Vacations are short, and parents need to make the most of this quality time with their kids. Thankfully, the following tips and tricks can help parents cut down on their stress so they can enjoy more quality time together as a family.
Create a schedule. Jot down family activities and commitments on a large calendar and keep it on the fridge so everyone can see what’s coming up. This will help give the kids a sense of security and routine that’s missing during extended vacations, such as summer or winter breaks from school. Just be flexible, and make sure to schedule plenty of free time to relax and have quiet time with a book.
Cut down on kitchen time. Don’t like having to choose between healthy and quick, easy meals? Look for simple, nutritious meal options that take much of the work out of cooking. For easy lunches and dinners you’ll feel good about serving the kids, try Mann’s Nourish Bowls. Ready in just a couple of minutes in your microwave, the meals were developed by chefs and feature superfood veggies like broccoli, sweet potato and kale. They also work as great side dishes to complete a fast and healthy meal.
Plan special dates. Getting out of the house regularly doesn’t mean having to use up the family travel budget. Give the kids an excuse to use up their energy and get some fresh air by scheduling some fun and free activities. Try going to your local skating rink or spending some time in the public library. Keep the kids on top of chores and other duties by presenting these activities as rewards for a job well done.
