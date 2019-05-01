Mr. and Mrs. Bert Laprarie of Erwinville announce with great pride, the graduation of their daughter, Madison Jeanae’ Laprarie, from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Madison will graduate on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Physical Education, Magna Cum Laude.
Madison is looking forward to her career as a Health and Physical Education teacher. Her parents, Bert and Deanie Laprarie along with family and friends are very proud of her accomplishments and want to wish her the best on her future endeavors.
