Essential Federal Credit Union’s Brusly High branch participated in the National Credit Union “Youth Month” initiative by providing students with financial education and encouraging them to get a head-start on their financial future by opening a savings account.
Essential recognized an overwhelming need for young adults in the community to learn valuable financial tips before they graduate high school. Young adults are expected to know how to manage a budget, apply for loans, file taxes, and utilize a credit card oftentimes without any resources from the classroom or at home.
To help fill this need, during the month of April, Essential representatives presented a wealth of relevant financial tips to Brusly High students focusing on real-world examples. Students learned what a credit score is, what it is used for, how to manage a budget, how to utilize a savings vs. checking account and more.
Students were also encouraged to open a savings account (and have a little fun) with a “Selfies for Savings” raffle. Students posted selfies with the hashtag #selfiesforsavings and were encouraged to apply for a savings account for the chance to win a cash prize. With an Essential branch located in their school, students have the independence to manage their money with the convenience of an on-campus location.
Essential plans to continue providing financial education to students in the form of online webinars, in-class presentations and ongoing money management tips broadcasted throughout the year. Essential’s Community Development Manager, Elisabeth Patrick, said: “Our youth is our future, and we need to provide them all the resources we can to ensure they are set up for success. Whatever we can do to get them there, we will.” Students can apply online at essentialfcu.org or at the conveniently close-by Plaquemine branch.
About Essential Federal Credit Union
Founded in 1972 by a small group of Dow Chemical employees, Essential Federal Credit Union provides financial services for individuals and businesses, including checking, loans, IRAs, savings and more. Essential has more than 35,000 members in nine parishes in the Baton Rouge community: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and St. Helena. With more than $360 million in assets, Essential is a community-chartered credit union that is federally insured through the National Credit Union Administration. For more information about Essential FCU or to apply for membership, visit www.essentialfcu.org.
