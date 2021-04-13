Essential Federal Credit Union’s Brusly High branch plans to participate in the National Credit Union “Youth Month” initiative, providing students with financial education and encouraging them to get a head-start on their financial future.
Essential recognizes an overwhelming need for young adults in the community to learn valuable financial tips before they graduate high school. Young adults are expected to know how to manage a budget, apply for loans, file taxes, and utilize a credit card oftentimes without any resources from the classroom or at home.
To help fill this need, Essential staff will be on-campus April 20th presenting financial tips to Brusly High students focusing on real-world examples. Students will learn what a credit score is, what it is used for, how to manage a budget, how to utilize a savings vs. checking account and more.
Also throughout April, students are encouraged to open a savings account (and have a little fun) with a “Selfies for Savings” raffle for the chance to win a cash prize. Essential’s goal is to help students start their financial health journey early by opening a savings account before they begin their college careers.
Essential plans to continue providing financial education to students in the form of online webinars, additional in-class presentations and ongoing money management tips broadcasted throughout the year. Essential’s Community Development Manager, Elisabeth Patrick, said: “Our youth is our future, and we need to provide them all the resources we can to ensure they are set up for success. Whatever we can do to get them there, we will.” Students can apply online at essentialfcu.org or at the conveniently close-by Plaquemine branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.