On Sunday, July 11 at 2pm at the West Baton Rouge Museum, please join celebrated Louisiana poets, Darrell Bourque and Melissa Bonin for a reading of poems about Acadian women who are variants of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s iconic legendary figure, Evangeline. Bourque and Bonin will move the audience through time with words depicting modern day females, feminine family role models, and women who were part of the early migrations. This event accompanying the museum’s current exhibit, Evangeline: Evolution of an Icon is FREE and open to the public.
Darrell Bourque, 2007-2011 Louisiana Poet Laureate, is the recipient of the Louisiana Book Festival Writer Award (2014) and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Humanist of the Year Award (2019). His works include poetry profiles of traditional Louisiana musicians Cleoma Falcon, Amédé Ardoin, Iry Lejeune, and Goldman Thibodeaux, social activist Henriette DeLille, and legendary historical figure Joseph “Beausoleil” Broussard. His most recent work, Migraré (UL Press, 2019), is a set of ghazals keyed to the paintings of Louisiana abstract expressionist Bill Gingles.
Educated at University of Louisiana, Lafayette and L’Université Catholique de l’Ouest, Angers, France, Melissa Bonin has worked as a visual artist, poet, lyricist and mansion artist for Governor Blanco. Awards include Bunk Johnson, Trailblazer and the Women Who Mean Business Award. Recent exhibitions/presentations include: Residency in Chianti, Italy, Salon du livre, Montréal, San Miguel, Poetry Week, Hilliard Museum and New Brunswick, Canada where she was the first woman visual artist/poet to represent Louisiana for The Acadian World Congress. She has presented her works to Mexican, Italian, French and Canadian audiences in English, French and Italian. Publications include: A Unique Slant of Light, National Endowment for the Humanities, Expressions of Place by John Kemp, The Oxford American, Acadiana Profile, Ô Malheureuse, Feu Follet, Mockingheart Review, and Roundtop Anthology.
West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information or driving directions, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org.
