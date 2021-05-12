On May 15, 2021, the West Baton Rouge Museum will open the exhibition, Evangeline: Evolution of an Icon. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow never stepped foot in the lands of the Acadians. Yet, the heroine of his epic poem titled Evangeline, A Tale of Acadie became embedded in the history and culture of Louisiana and Nova Scotia. Longfellow’s poem received international acclaim when published in 1847. The public was fascinated with the story of a young Acadian maiden separated from her fiancée on her wedding day during the brutal deportation of the French-speaking people from Acadia and her epic journey to find him. The success of Longfellow’s poem launched Evangeline into literary stardom and into the hearts of the Acadian people themselves. Uniting the Acadian people of Nova Scotia and Louisiana, Evangeline’s name and image became a symbol of Acadian and Cajun cultural identity.
For more information about the programs and activities associated with the exhibition call (225) 336-2422 x 200 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM to 4:30PM and Sunday 2 to 5PM. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
