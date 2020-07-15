Old Time Jam
The West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to host its monthly Old Time Music Open Jam. This jam will take place outdoors with musicians on the covered porch of the museum’s Juke Joint and guests under the shade of sprawling oak trees. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be cancelled. The program allows musicians to informally play acoustic instruments. No amps please. This jam session will be open for any musician to join in six feet apart. Musicians and visitors should bring their own lawn chairs, masks, and refreshments.
Burny Myrick’s The Timeless River
*Open to the public now
The West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to host a reception in celebration of the exhibit Burny Myrick’s The Timeless River on Sunday, August 30 from 2 – 4 p.m. Timeless River features drawings and paintings depicting life and work along the Mississippi River from 1850 to 1900 during the great steamboat age.
The Collectable Life of Mignon Faget
This exhibit opens at the West Baton Rouge Museum on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with a FREE and open to the public reception from 6 – 8 p.m. complete with a gallery talk with guest curator Nolde Alexius. The art of jeweler Mignon Faget will be on display through January 3, 2021.
COVID Art and Essay Contest
Middle and high school students are invited to put their research and writing skills to practice for an opportunity to win a cash prize provided by the Frank Carruth III Children’s Fund.
Entries for the essay contest will be accepted through Labor Day 2020, and the winners will be announced the last week of September 2020.
A virtual exhibit will be developed to share participants’ artwork, photographs, videos, poems, songs, journal entries, or other creative outlets on West Baton Rouge Museum’s social media. One entry per month through September, 2020 will be selected to receive a “West Baton Rouge Museum COVID Care Package.”
Blues After School
After a successful first year run, the West Baton Rouge Museum in partnership with Rockin Mozart Music Academy with support from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation will continue its Blues After School program in the coming school year.
Students currently enrolled are planning on returning, and we have a few more spaces available for West Baton Rouge middle school students interested in learning music.
Summer Activities
West Baton Rouge Museum is committed to providing safe summer activities during Louisiana’s Phase Two operations.
From online activities to enjoy from home to tailored tour experiences customized for your small group only, families can find themselves immersed in local culture, history, and tradition.
Walk-in visitors are welcome six days a week, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 – 4:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 – 5 p.m.
The cost for the addition of a tailored family tour experience is an extra $20 per group.
• Masks are required for all indoor activities.
• All of our public events are free, unless otherwise stated Socially distancing is encouraged for outside activities.
