On Wednesday, July 20 from 6 – 8:30 PM, join the West Baton Rouge Museum for an evening of making fancy and festive fascinators with Chapeaux! Advanced, paid reservations are required for this style studded summer event merging the rich tradition of British millinery with festive Louisiana style.
Recently profiled by The Advocate and In Register, Chapeaux founders, Karla Coreil and Jenn Loftin, will guide participants through the process of creating a unique headpiece that expresses the style of each individual taking part. From royal watchers to whimsical wearers, creativity will flow when each guest gets to choose to make a more formal or a more festive fascinator. According to the May 2018 issue of Vanity Fair magazine, a fascinator by today’s standards is anything attached to a clip, headband or comb, but the tradition of this style of millinery (hat making) used to create decorative headpieces dates back centuries. These adornments were often worn to weddings, special events, and races, but today, these mini masterpieces can be worn anywhere making any occasion special. This Chapeaux Party includes 2.5 hours of fun with step-by-step guidance to make your own Chapeaux fascinator. All materials and equipment will be provided, Photo props will be available to add extra flair! A special group rate of $50 per person is required to participate, and space is limited to 20 participants. Reserve your space by July 10th by texting to 225-229-5456, email to chapeauxparty@gmail.com or pay in advance by clicking the following link: https://checkout.square.site/buy/47DXJCRKXBRMJTAZTZ74FP5D
This event is offered in conjunction with Courting Style, a traveling exhibit that takes a look at fashion on the tennis courts from the 1870’s to the present. Artifacts include examples of early styles and fabrics that were already in use for other popular outdoor activities such as cricket and croquet to modern materials. Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion is organized by International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, Rhode Island, and toured by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.
For more information, call (225)336-2422 and visit or www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or facebook.com/TheWBRM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.