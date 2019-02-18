After noticing the amount of litter in the ditches on her regular three-mile run with her mom, seventh-grader Rylan Polansky enlisted the help of her family to do something about it.
Together, Holy Family students Rylan and Samantha Polansky, Brayden Aguillard, and Brynleigh Jones collected seven bags of litter from the ditches on Silvery Lane.
